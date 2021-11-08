LHSAA: Karr to Catholic League

Edna Karr wanted to play in the Catholic League, and the school got its wish.

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association released its initial re-districting plan Monday, and it placed the school in the league with Brother Martin, Holy Cross, Jesuit, Curtis, and St Augustine.

The new districts will be in effect for the fall of 2022.

Chapelle, Dominican, and Mount Carmel are the girls schools in the league.

Karr won 4 consecutive class 4A football championships before losing to Carencro last December in the championship game.

In class 4A, Archbishop Shaw was placed in a league with Belle Chasse, Helen Cox, Higgins, and Landry-Walker.

Schools can appeal their districts. All appeals must be submitted by November 13, 2021 at noon.