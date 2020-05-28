LHSAA investigating football programs for jumping the gun on workouts

NEW ORLEANS, La. – As of Wednesday night, the LHSAA is actively investigating allegations that 12 high school football programs have begun summer activities ahead of the June 8th start date.

That number includes as many as 8 programs in the New Orleans area.

The schools being investigated and the extent of the workouts are still unknown at this time.

Ken Trahan joined the WGNO Sportszone Wednesday night to discus the growing issue.

Trahan says that LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine will be reviewing the individual cases next week and schools could appear before the executive committee on June 24th.