LHSAA Executive Director addresses future of high school athletics

With the possible return of high schools on campus this fall, and the return of high school football there are a lot of what ifs.

LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine raised one of those in a Zoom call Tuesday.

“What if we have a school that won the first game, and week two on Tuesday one of their assistant coaches, whatever the sport pick one, is diagnosed with COVID-19. As you know the governor and the state of Louisiana is moving forward with the contact tracing process, we have beyond 500 to 700 tracers in our state. Maybe that coach, they start the contact tracing, could be the entire team, the entire coaching staff and if this particular coach is a teacher, there could be a classroom phase and a lot involved there. So, athletes I assume go into quarantine for 14 days, and you end with forfeitures on the schedule,” says Eddie Bonine.

Louisiana is in phase one of the state’s Coronavirus recovery plan through June 5th.