LHSAA Executive Committee Votes to Move Forward With Football

LHSAA Executive Director, Eddie Bonine, met with the Louisiana House of Representatives and LHSAA Executive Committee to discuss the 2020 fall football season.

BATON ROUGE, La. – On August 25, Governor John Bel Edwards announced the extension of Phase II until September 11, 2020 pushing back the start of the fall football season.



Executive Director, Eddie Bonine, met with the LHSAA Executive Committee today to further discuss the 2020 fall football season after meeting with the Louisiana House of Representatives on Friday, September 4. The Executive Committee voted 22-1 to begin contact sports in LHSAA Competition Stage 1. The LHSAA cannot overturn any government order disallowing the start of contact sports in their parish.



Cross country, swimming and volleyball began competition in Phase II. The Executive Committee approved that Football can begin practice in full pads tomorrow, September 10th. Also on the agenda, the Executive Committee voted to approve a football schedule that includes a scrimmage (9/24 – 9/26), eight games (starting with their week 3 game on 10/1 – 10/3) with a 32 team playoff bracket (beginning 11/27 – 11/28). The 2020 Prep Classic will be held on December 26-28 in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.



Under Article 4.4.4 in the LHSAA Constitution, the Board approved the select schools participation at the same venues as the non-select schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

“It’s exciting that the LHSAA can contribute to some sort of normality for the students and schools.” said Executive Director, Eddie Bonine.



The LHSAA staff has developed fall sport-specific event guidelines with help from Dr. Stewart, from the Tulane Sports and the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, for schools when conducting interscholastic competition. Competition guidelines will be posted in the near future.

{Courtesy: Press Release from the LHSAA}