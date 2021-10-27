LHSAA enrollment numbers for every school: click here, Karr in 5A wants to be in Catholic League

The LHSAA released its reclassification numbers Wednesday, and state football powerhouse Edna Karr has 5A numbers.

Karr desires to play in the New Orleans Catholic, says head football coach Brice Brown.

“If they will have us, we would love to play in the Catholic League,” said Brown to WGNO Sports Wednesday.

Teams have until noon next Wednesday to declare to the LHSAA if they plan to play up in class.

The LHSAA will release its first districting plan next Wednesday afternoon.

Here are the enrollment numbers for every high school in the LHSAA.