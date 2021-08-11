Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

LHSAA: COVID-19 outbreak could force high school football teams to forfeit

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana High School Athletics Association is not playing around when it comes to the coronavirus and the upcoming high school football season.

If a team reports an outbreak of coronavirus cases and can’t field a team, they must forfeit their upcoming game.

This was made known in a memo released by the Louisiana High School Athletics Association.

A copy of that memo can be found below:

The first high school football games in Louisiana are scheduled to be played on Thursday, September 2.

