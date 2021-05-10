LHSAA Baseball State Tournament kicks off this week

NEW ORLEANS — This week, seven area teams will be heading to Sulphur to compete for state championship titles in their respected divisions.

Here is the schedule for the week ahead:

On Wednesday, the Division III semi-final round will begin at 10 a.m. with St. Thomas Aquinas playing Notre Dame and St. Charles Catholic playing Lafayette Christian.

The Division III championship game is set for Friday at 6 p.m.

Wednesday afternoon, the Lutcher Bulldogs will take part in the Class 3A semi-finals when they face Brusly at 2 p.m.

The winner of that game advances to the Class 3A state championship game which will be played Friday at 6 p.m.

On Thursday, Vandebilt Catholic will face St. Louis Catholic in the Division II semi-finals.

South Terrebonne will also be in action for the Class 4A semi-finals against North Vermilion.

Both games will be played at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The Division II title game will be played Saturday at 10 a.m.

The Class 4A championship will be played Saturday at 6 p.m.

Thursday afternoon, two Division I heavyweights will clash in the semi-finals.

John Curtis and Jesuit play at 2 p.m.

The winner will advance to the Division I championship game Saturday at 2 p.m.

All games will take place at McMurray Park in Sulphur, La.

For ticket information, click here.

Need help purchasing tickets for the LHSAA Baseball State Tournament? Watch this video for step by step instructions! https://t.co/Jm6cjBEGFK pic.twitter.com/vzBw0h3y6N — LHSAA (@LHSAAsports) May 10, 2021

For complete coverage of the 2021 LHSAA State Tournament, you can catch highlights and postgame reactions on WGNO News weekdays at 6 & 10 p.m. and right here on WGNO.com.