NEW ORLEANS — The LHSAA released playoff baseball brackets for all classifications and division Sunday afternoon.

Catholic of Baton Rouge takes the top seed in the Division I bracket, followed by No. 2 Brother Martin and the Catholic League champion John Curtis Patriots at No. 3.

All three schools have first round byes.

No. 3 Vandebilt Catholic is the highest seeded area school in the Division II bracket and opens playoffs against No. 14 Liberty.

In the Division III bracket, St. Thomas Aquinas is the top seed followed by No. 2 St. Charles Catholic.

Both schools have a first round bye in playoffs.

For the Division IV bracket, click here.

Claiborne Christian is the top seed in the Division V bracket.

All select state championship games will be played at Southeastern Louisiana University.

The No. 14 Ponchatoula Green Wave headline the area schools in the Class 5A bracket. Ponchatoula opens the playoffs with a home game against No. 19 Benton.

In the Class 4A bracket, the Lakeshore Titans are the highed seeded area school at No. 6.

Lakeshore will host No. 27 Beau Chene in the first round.

The Lutcher Bulldogs finished the season third in the power rankings, and when the Class 3A bracket was released No. 3 is exactly where the Bulldogs landed.

Lutcher opens playoffs 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against No. 30 Union Parish.

The Springfield Bulldogs come in at No. 2 in the Class 2A bracket.

For all brackets, click here.

All non-select state championship games will be played in Sulphur, La.