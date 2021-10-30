Lewis breaks career passing TD record as Cajuns shut out Texas State, 45-0

LAFAYETTE, La(KLFY) — A record that stood for over 20 years was broken on Saturday during UL’s 45-nothing shutout of Texas State.

With a three yard touchdown pass to Jalen Williams, senior quarterback Levi Lewis broke Jake Delhomme’s career passing touchdown record.

The third TD of the day was Lewis’ 65th passing touchdown of his career in front of over 28,000 fans.

“That’s a significant memory, you know,” Louisiana head coach Billy Napier says. “They’ve been playing football around here for a long time. That wasn’t given. He’s reaped what he sowed. He works 24/7 365 to do his job as best as he can for his team. We gave him the game ball in the locker room. He told the team that he plays for them.”

“I’m one of Levi’s biggest fans,” Louisiana senior defensive lineman Tayland Humphrey says. “Every time on the sideline I’m trying to tell coach let me watch the offense play. He is one of our leaders so we just stick behind him. It’s wonderful to see him get that big accomplishment.”

“That was just so exciting,” Louisiana junior running back T.J. Wisham says. “That’s just a product of what he’s done, the type of person he is. He spoke to the team when coach presented him the game ball. That was special.”

And more history being made, as T.J. Wisham and Brianna Franklin make up the first athlete duo to be crowned Homecoming King and Queen.

Wisham also scored the last touchdown of the day, his first career TD.

So overall a very memorable Homecoming for the Ragin Cajuns.