Saturday night at Joe Yenni Stadium, Curtis and Rummel meet, one year after Rummel won in overtime 21-20.

Patriots head coach JT Curtis said a rematch in the playoffs is certainly possible, no matter the outcome Saturday night.

Rummel is 5th in the Division I power rankings. The Raiders are 3-1, with a loss to Brother Martin. Curtis is 3-2, but the Patriots have lost to two powers, Acadiana and Edna Karr.

Game time is 7 pm Saturday.