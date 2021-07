NEW ORLEANS — American Legion baseball’s 1st District City Series tournament continued Wednesday night at Kirsch Rooney with TASC defeating Courcelle Law, 6-3, and Retif Oil holding off Ponstein’s 2-1 to advance to the series final Thursday.

TASC will play Ponstein’s tomorrow at 4 p.m. at John Ryan Stadium.

The winner will face Retif Oil for the 1st District City Series title at 6:45 p.m. tomorrow night following that game.