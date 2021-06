NEW ORLEANS — American Legion Baseball kicked off postseason play Monday night at Kirsch Rooney with the opening round of the 1st District City Series.

Retif Oil defeated Ernest M. Henry Post 38, 6-0 in the first game of the day:

TASC defeated Courcelle Law, 6-3 in the second game of the day:

Games resume tomorrow at John Ryan Stadium with Ernest M. Henry Post 38 playing Courcelle Law at 4 p.m.

TASC will play Ponstein’s at 6:45 p.m.

