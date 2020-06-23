Legion Baseball: Retif, Bill Hood Bats explode

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Several Legion Baseball games were rained out on Monday, but still a few played on.

Over at John Ryan Stadium, Retif Oil (Jesuit) hosted Gulf Coast Office (Independent) and the game was over early.

In the bottom of the first inning, Retif gets on the board early and often with an 11-run first inning.

The nail in the coffin came in the bottom of the 3rd inning when Zack Casebonne smokes a 3-run home run over the left-field wall to put Retif up 14-0.

They win 16-0.

Retif Oil is back in action Wednesday at St. Charles Catholic.

Over at St. Charles Catholic, the Townsend Homes Gold (St. Charles Catholic) played host to the Bill Hood Titans (Lakeshore).

The game was close at 2-1 with Bill Hood leading, but in the top of the 3rd inning, the Titans explode.

They score 8 runs behind 3, 2-RBI doubles and jumped out to an early 10-1 lead.

Bill Hood Titans will be back in action Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Kirsch-Rooney.