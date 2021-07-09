Legion: Mortgage Gumbo, Gauthier Amedee victorious in day 1 of State Tournament

NEW ORLEANS — The American Legion Baseball State Tournament officially opened Friday at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.
In the first game of the day, Mortgage Gumbo defeated TASC, 9-1.
Immediately after the last out was recorded, the tournament was delayed because of inclement weather.
Added suspense for the second game of the day featuring the 2020 state tournament champion, Gauthier Amedee and the 2019 champion, Gibbs Construction.
Gauthier Amedee’s Theodore Webb pitched a complete game shut-out, striking out 8 batters to give the Wombats the 1-0 victory.
Gibbs Construction is back in action tomorrow in the fourth game of the day.