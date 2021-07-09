Legion: Mortgage Gumbo, Gauthier Amedee victorious in day 1 of State Tournament

NEW ORLEANS — The American Legion Baseball State Tournament officially opened Friday at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.

In the first game of the day, Mortgage Gumbo defeated TASC, 9-1.

American Legion State Championships-RD 2 ⚾️



🆚 Townsend Homes Gold

📅 Sat. July 10

⏰9 AM

🏟️ Kirsch-Rooney@nolalegion — Lakeshore HS Titans Baseball (@LSTitanBaseball) July 9, 2021

Immediately after the last out was recorded, the tournament was delayed because of inclement weather.

Added suspense for the second game of the day featuring the 2020 state tournament champion, Gauthier Amedee and the 2019 champion, Gibbs Construction.

Gauthier Amedee’s Theodore Webb pitched a complete game shut-out, striking out 8 batters to give the Wombats the 1-0 victory.

A bases loaded walk to @WillDelaune in the bottom of the 3rd inning scored @ReeseLipoma , the lone run in a 1-0 win over @GCCardinals. @Teddywebb07 pitched the shutout, allowing 6 hits and striking out 8. GA will play the @DrillersLA Saturday at approximately 11:30. — Gauthier Amedee (@GauthierAmedee) July 9, 2021

Gibbs Construction is back in action tomorrow in the fourth game of the day.

Cardinals (23-5) drop a 1-0 heartbreaker to Gauthier Amedee in the opening game of the state tournament. Back in action tomorrow in the second game of the second session which starts at 2:30 pm. Probably around 4:45pm-5:00 pm start if everything is on time. Go Cards! ⚾️🇺🇸 — Gibbs Construction Cardinals (@GCCardinals) July 9, 2021