METAIRIE, La. — Malcom Dienes and Retif Oil squared off in a Legion Baseball contest Tuesday night at John Ryan Stadium.

After taking an early 2-1 lead after the first inning, Malcolm Dienes explodes for 7 runs to take a 9-1 lead.

That would be the difference maker in the ball game as Malcolm Dienes goes on to defeat Retief Oil, 13-1.