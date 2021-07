LAPLACE, La. — The Gibbs Constriction Cardinals defeated Townsend Homes Blue, 7-6 thanks to a walk-off in the bottom of the 8th inning.

With the win, Gibbs clinches the American Legion 2nd District West title and a spot in the state tournament next week at Kirsch-Rooney.

The Cardinals are 23-4 on the Legion season.

Head Coach Danny Riehm after the game: