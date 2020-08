BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – D-D Breaux is stepping down as head coach of the LSU Gymnastics team.

The two time National Coach of the Year has achieved a lot during her time at LSU.

SEC Network heaped praise on Breaux this morning:

An LSU legend.



After 43 years as the @LSUgym head coach, D-D Breaux has announced her retirement. pic.twitter.com/Oaf07gS2TP — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) August 4, 2020

LSU Gymnastics posted this video titled: “A Letter From D-D Breaux after Forty-Three Seasons:”

A Letter From D-D Breaux after Forty-Three Seasons

📝 https://t.co/5H8s1JEM9k pic.twitter.com/sljlIqTVj1 — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) August 4, 2020

Breaux finishes her career at LSU with a record of 802-425-7.