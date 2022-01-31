BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capitol High School will celebrate its most decorated basketball head coach by naming its basketball court in his honor. Coach Alvin Stewart is among the coaches in Louisiana sports history that have made a huge impact on the game while winning many victories.

In his 33-year coaching career, he’s seen 832 career victories.

Stewart, who is also an alumnus of the historic high school, began his career as an educator at Capitol in 1987. He coached both boys’ and girls’ teams. In his career, he had 33 state playoff appearances, 15 consecutive district championships, two state runner-ups, and six state titles.

His girls’ basketball program dominated in Louisiana and gained national attention in the early 2000s.

“I am honored and humbled by this recognition,” said Stewart, who is still working at his alma mater. “None of my success would have been possible without the dedication and hard work of the coaches, players, and the support of this school family over the years. I have been blessed and fortunate to serve at Capitol, a place near and dear to my heart.”

The court dedication will take place at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the school gym located on the school property at 1000 N. 23rd St.