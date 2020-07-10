LeCharles Bentley excited to see what the Saints Offensive Line looks like in 2020

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The New Orleans Saints continue to highlight former Saints greats through their legends series with former Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman, LeCharles Bentley.

Bentley was drafted out of Ohio State by the New Orleans Saints in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft.

He played for the black & gold from 2002-05, receiving a Pro Bowl selection in 2003 and 2005.

From there, Bentley signed a long-term contract with the Cleveland Browns in the 2006 offseason, but suffered what would turn out to be a career-ending knee injury with Cleveland in training camp and would eventually be forced to retire.

After football, Bentley turned to local Cleveland radio.

He also started Offensive Line Performance, a training club for NFL Prospects to train ahead of the draft and for NFL Lineman to improve their craft in the offseason.

This spring, LeCharles Bentley also founded the AMDG Sports agency.

According to its website, the agency is “the world’s first sports agency dedicated to the needs of offensive line athletes.”

The agency represents 18 professional athletes, including former New Orleans Saints Offensive Lineman, Larry Warford.

Warford was released from the team last month after the Saints drafted Center, Cesar Ruiz, in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Bentley says that he is excited to see what the Saints Offensive Line looks like in 2020 with the addition of Ruiz and the possible position changes for players like second-year lineman, Erik McCoy.

Bentley goes into detail on the Saints Offensive Line in the link above.

–