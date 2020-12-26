Lead gift: Kamara ties NFL record with six rushing TD’s in Saints route of Vikes as New Orleans wins the South, again

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 25: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints, center, scores his fourth touchdown of the game during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Saints running back Alvin Kamara tied an NFL record with six rushing touchdowns and the Saints won the NFC South for the fourth straight season with a 52-33 win over the Vikings at the Superdome on Christmas Day.

Kamara scored on touchdown runs of 40,1, and 5 yards in the first half. In the second half he scored on runs of 6,7, and 3 yards. The Saints clinched the Division title with their 11th win in 15 games.

Kamara tied a mark held set by Ernie Nevers of the Chicago Cardinals in 1929.

Kamara rushed 22 times for a career high 155 yards. It was the third 100 yard rushing game of his career, and first since September 30th, 2018 when he rushed for 134 yards against the New York Giants.

The Saints, who held the ball for 36 minutes, 47 seconds, did not punt in the game.

Drew Brees completed 19 of 26 passes for 311 yards, and was intercepted twice.

Two former local stars shined for Minnesota. Former LSU and Destrehan wide receiver Justin Jefferson caught 6 passes for 85 yards. Former Alabama and Brother Martin tight end Irv Smith caught 6 passes for 53 yards, two went for touchdowns.

The Saints had 264 rushing yards and 36 first downs.