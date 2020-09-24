Leach in new world: click here for Mississippi State LSU preview

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 29: Head Coach Mike Leach of the Washington State Cougars and head coach Chris Petersen of the Washington Huskies shake hands after the Washington Huskies defeated the Washington State Cougars 31-13 during their game at Husky Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

It is a ten game conference only season, and it starts Saturday in Baton Rouge for new Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach against the defending champions of college football, the LSU Tigers.

Leach, who has won 139 games in 18 seasons, including a pair of 11 win seasons, knows how tough his new league can be.

Since 2005, Leach teams have passed for at least 500 yards in a game 26 times, number one for active FBS head coaches.

LSU has won 16 straight games, three shy of the school record set from 1957 through 1959.

The Tigers have scored at least 35 points in 7 straight games.

LSU has won 14 straight home openers. Ed Orgeron has never lost a home opener, 6-0, at both Ole Miss and LSU.

Mississippi State and LSU kickoff at 2:30 pm in Tiger Stadium.

LSU is a 17 point favorite. The over/under is 57.