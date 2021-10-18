LDWF hunting, fishing licenses available on LA Wallet app

LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Recreational hunting and fishing licenses are now available digitally through the LA Wallet app effective Monday (Oct. 18).

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has partnered with LA Wallet to bring digital hunting and fishing licenses to Louisiana citizens.

Effective today, citizens with a Louisiana Driver’s License or State ID can use LA Wallet to display their purchased LDWF licenses on their smartphone.

Licenses can be purchased on the LDWF website through an approved retail vendor or at the LDWF headquarters in Baton Rouge. The LA Wallet app is free for the public (Download at Google Play / Apple Store).

To connect your LDWF licenses to LA Wallet:

Tap the LDWF Licenses credential shown on the homepage. Read the disclaimer, then tap the yellow Connect LDWF Account button at the bottom. Once your LDWF account is found, tap Yes to add your licenses.

Your LDWF account information will display at the top of the screen, along with your hunter education number and federal duck stamps, if they are found. To see your individual licenses, tap the category to expand the licenses in that category. You will only see the categories for which you hold licenses. Expired licenses will display for 30 days in LA Wallet.

LDWF has developed a video demonstration to walk through the steps above.

Official hunting and fishing licenses may still be carried in several other ways:

Email – If an email address is available in our system and a license is purchased, a digital version of that license will be emailed.

Image – An individual can also take a photo of their license and store that photo on their phone.

Paper – We recommend folding the license and storing it in a zip-top bag or laminating the paper print between two pieces of packaging tape.