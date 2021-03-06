LCA pulls away from STA late to take Division III title

HAMMOND, La. — The Lafayette Christian Knights defeated the St. Thomas Aquinas Falcons, 48-39 Saturday in the Girl’s Basketball Division III Championship Game.

Heading into the third quarter, St. Thomas was leading LCA 31-28.

The Knights outscored the Falcons 20-8 in the fourth quarter to pull away and take the Division III title.

LCA’s Zoe Wiltz led all scorers with 18 points. She was named Most Outstanding Player.

For St. Thomas, Jade Brumfield led the team with 13 points and 9 rebounds . Hallie Bouffard added 12 points and 9 rebounds.