LBCA Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to Feature Artigues

HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University Director of Athletics Jay Artigues, along with other members of the 2021 and 2022 classes, will be inducted into the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame this evening in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Joining Artigues in the Class of 2021 are Rick Jones, Bob Lemons, Larry Schneider, Johnny Hoffpauir, Larry Stegall and John Altobello.



Members of the 2022 class are Joe Brockhoff, Roger Cador, Paul Mainieri, Jimmy Aulds, Burke Broussard, Mel Didier, Wayne Johnson and Rick Mauldin.

The new classes will join previously inducted members Tony Johns, Dwayne “Beetle” Bailey, Skip Bertman, Micah Harper, Don Boniol, M. L. Woodruff, Reginald Lambright, Jeff Schexnaider, Ronnie Coker, David Moreau, Ron Maestri, Wilbert Ellis and Tony Robichaux.



Artigues served as the head baseball coach at Southeastern from 2006 until taking over as the athletic director following the 2013 season. He compiled a 276-188 on-field record, placing him second on the school’s all-time wins list.



Southeastern baseball established itself as a growing force in the region under Artigues, producing three All-Americans, four Freshman All-Americans, a Capital One Academic All-American, the NCBWA National Stopper of the Year, the Southland Conference’s Player, Hitter, Relief Pitcher and Freshman of the Year, numerous All-Conference and Southland All-Academic players, as well as Southeastern single-season and career record holders.



He was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Co-Coach of the Year in 2010 after Southeastern climbed into the national rankings for the first time at the Division I level. The Lions remained in the polls for eight straight weeks that season, reaching as high as No. 17.



A member of Artigues’ first Lion squad, Wade Miley, was a first-round pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2009 MLB Draft, represented the club in the 2012 MLB All-Star Game and was honored by the Sporting News as their Rookie of the Year for the National League that same season.



Prior to Southeastern, Artigues spent four seasons at Pearl River Community College where he led the Wildcats to three conference championships and an appearance in the JUCO World Series. In his final season at PRCC, Artigues’ squad enjoyed a No. 1 ranking in the final JUCO regular-season poll.



Before returning to Pearl River in 2001, where he was a two-year letter winner along with a first-team All-State and All-Region selection, Artigues spent three seasons at Bossier Parish Community College. During his final season, he led the Cavaliers to a school-record 46 wins and a No. 8 ranking in the final NJCAA poll.

