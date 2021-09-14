Lattimore reportedly has thumb surgery today, Saints yet to comment

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 10: Marshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on November 10, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints $100 million cornerback Marshon Lattimore is reportedly having surgery on Tuesday (Sept. 14) to repair a chipped bone in his thumb.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, who along with fellow league insiders Pro Football Talk, broke the news of Lattimore’s injury sustained during the first half of the Saints’ pummeling of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Rapoport also announced Lattimore’s medical procedure via Twitter.

He tweeted: “#Saints Pro Bowl CB Marshon Lattimore is having surgery today to repair a chipped bone in his thumb, source says, and the injury he suffered on Sunday makes him week-to-week. Lattimore agreed to his five-year, nearly $100M deal before the game.”

WGNO reached out to the Saints for confirmation of both the injury and surgery, but team officials said head coach Sean Peyton would address the matter during his weekly press briefing on Wednesday.