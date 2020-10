NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – Miscommunication is one of the key reasons why the Saints secondary has struggled to start the season, according to cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Lattimore was asked this week about those communication errors and he said, “I mean, in the back end, there’s only two of us that have been here together so we were going to have communication errors.”

