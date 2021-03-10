Late rally sends Eleanor McMain past Woodlawn, into Class 4A title game

LAFAYETTE, La. — The No. 2 Eleanor McMain Mustangs defeated the No. 3 Woodlawn Leadership Academy Knights, 50-48 in Wednesday’s Boy’s Class 4A Semi-Final Round.

Woodlawn had a 28-27 advantage heading into halftime, and looked to be the aggressor in the 3rd quarter, outscoring McMain 12-7.

The Mustangs stormed back in the 4th quarter, outscoring the Knights 16-8.

The Knights had an opportunity to tie the game at 50 with seconds remaining in the game but were unable to get a clean look.

Alex Hammond finished with a team-high 12 points for McMain. Taj Gilyot and Nicholas Kaigler both finished with 10 points.

Here is Head Coach Steven Kelly and players after the game:

For Woodlawn, Donavan Seamster finished with a team high 14 points.

The Mustangs now play district rival Carver in the Class 4A championship game Saturday at Noon in Burton Coliseum.

