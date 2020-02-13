Late Rally Pushes Temple Past Tulane

NEW ORLEANS– The Tulane Green Wave were riding a 7-game losing streak headed into their Wednesday night game against the Temple Owls.

The last time Tulane tasted victory was January 11th, when Ron Hunter’s squad beat the Owls 65-51.

Wednesday night, Temple’s Quinton Rose scored six straight points in the final 1:23, lifting Temple into the lead for an eventual comeback win over Tulane.

Rose finished with 23 points, Monty Scott added 16 for Temple, which trailed by as many as 13 in the second half.

Rose stripped the ball from Tulane’s Teshaun Hightower at the top of the circle and raced down court for a one-on-none dunk that tied the game 66-66.

The next possession, Rose would steal the ball again and a foul would send him to the free throw line, where he would put Temple up 68-66.

Tulane would try to tie the game at 68, but Hightower’s layup was blocked by Rose.

After some free throws, the Temple Owls extend the Tulane losing streak to 8 with a 72-68 win at Devlin Fieldhouse.

Hightower led the Green Wave with 23 points.

Tulane is back in action Sunday afternoon against Wichita State.