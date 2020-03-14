Late rally propels Rummel over Dutchtown at Jay Patterson Shootout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GONZALES,La.- Archbishop Rummel was able to score 2 runs in the top of the sixth inning to take down the Dutchtown Griffins, 2-1.

Dutchtown took an early 1-0 lead in the the bottom of the second inning.

With runners on the corners,a Jacob Toussel ground ball up the middle was mishandled by the Rummel infielders, allowing a runner to cross the plate.

From there Rummel would settle in defensively thanks to solid pitching from Matt Villa.

As the game progressed, the momentum started shifting towards Rummel and in the top of the sixth it would flip the script.

With runners on second and third, Josh Sterling would send a ground ball down the third base line to clear the bases and give the Raiders a 2-1 lead.

Villa would strike out two more after that and allow his defense to close things out in the final inning.