Late draft prep: Loomis says Saints spend much of that identifying possible trade up targets

Will the Saints trade up, again?

They have made that a habit in recent NFL drafts, and the results have been quite positive. The club traded up for running back Alvin Kamara in 2017, defensive end Marcus Davenport in 2018, and last year the club traded up in the second round to draft center Erik McCoy, who started all 16 games.

The 2020 draft will be unique. Because of the Coronavirus outbreak, it will be a virtual draft. Loomis will be working from home.

“We have a communication system with the league, and we have a back up with the league that is a conference call,” said Loomis.

So, what happens is there is a power outage?

Loomis said because of communication, teams may spend more time before the draft entertaining possible trade scenarios.

The Saints currently have 5 selections, tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for fewest in the NFL.

The Saints own selections in the first, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds.

Watch the NFL draft live on WGNO and ABC:

Here’s the schedule:

Thursday – Sportszone pregame show with Ed Daniels and JT Curtis at 6:30 pm. The NFL draft first round kicks off at 7 pm. A special Sportszone post game show airs after the draft.

Friday – Rounds 2 and 3 live on WGNO and ABC.

Saturday – Rounds 4 thru 7 live on WGNO and ABC.