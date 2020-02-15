Late Comeback Helps Country Day Top Riverside, Advance to District 9 1-A Title Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- The Country Day Cajuns and Riverside Rebels went toe-to-toe Friday night in the District 9 1-A semi-final round.

The Rebels jumped out to a quick 36-22 lead in the first half, highlighted largely in part by a 16 point outburst from Gage Larvadain.

The Cajuns would come out swinging in the third quarter, led by their lone Senior, Justin Ibieta.

Ibieta's 22-point effort helped Country Day pull off a late comeback in the fourth quarter.

The Cajuns would go on to beat Riverside, 68-65.

Country Day will host Crescent City for the District 9 1-A Title Saturday night at 6 p.m.