Two late finishers, Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler, and Sean O’Hair and Brandon Matthews posted 11 under 61’s to grab the co-lead after round one of the Zurich Classic.

5 pairs, including the Fitzpatrick brothers, Matt and Alex are a shot off the lead after 10 under 62’s.

Two time champion Billy Horschel and his partner, former LSU Tiger Sam Burns shot 8 under par 64.

Defending champions Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay shot 5 under 67.

John Daly and David Duval shot 3 over 75.

The first round was four ball. Friday’s second round is alternate shot. Play was moved up 1 hour, 20 minutes Friday due to the threat of inclement weather. Play will start at 7 am.

Here on the notes for the Zurich Classic after the first round.

2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

(27th of 44 events in the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Regular Season)

Avondale, Louisiana            April 20-23, 2023                                  Purse: $8,600,000/$1,242,700 to each winner

TPC Louisiana                       Par/Yards: 36-36—72/7,425              FedExCup points: 400 to each winner

First-Round Notes – Thursday, April 20, 2023

Weather: Mostly sunny. High of 81. Wind SSE 12-17 mph, with gusts to 22 mph.  

First-Round Leaderboard

Wyndham Clark/Beau Hossler          61 (-11)

Sean O’Hair/Brandon Matthews       61 (-11)

Sungjae Im/Keith Mitchell                 62 (-10)

Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick       62 (-10)

David Lipsky/Aaron Rai                       62 (-10)

Luke List/Henrik Norlander               62 (-10)

S.Y. Noh/Michael Kim                         62 (-10)


Things to Know

  • At 11-under 61, Wyndham Clark/Beau Hossler and Sean O’Hair/Brandon Matthews share the first-round lead at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans
  • Last week’s RBC Heritage champion Matt Fitzpatrick, and brother/teammate Alex, sit one stroke behind the leaders
  • Since 2017, defending champions Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay are the only first-round leaders/co-leaders to convert for the win at the Zurich Classic
  • Schauffele and Cantlay open their title defense with a 5-under 67
  • Format: Four-ball (best ball) in first and third rounds, Foursomes (alternate shot) in second and fourth rounds
  • Due to forecasted inclement weather, the second round will begin at 7 a.m. (originally scheduled for 8:20 a.m.)

Team Notes

Wyndham Clark/Beau Hossler (T1/-11)

Category (entering the week)Wyndham ClarkBeau Hossler
Age29 (12/9/1993)28 (3/16/1995)
FedExCupNo. 41No. 88
OWGRNo. 81No. 139
Starts – wins – top-10s in PGA TOUR career131-0-13158-0-9
Starts – wins – top-10s on TOUR in 2022-2316-0-416-0-0
Starts – wins – top-10s at the Zurich Classic3-0-12-0-0
  • Playing together as a team for the first time, share the opening-round lead with Sean O’Hair/Brandon Matthews following an 11-under 61
  • Hossler missed the cut in both prior starts at the Zurich Classic (2021/Tom Hoge, 2022/Sahith Theegala)
  • Clark is making his fourth start at the Zurich Classic (2019/MC/D.J. Trahan, 2021/T17/Erik van Rooyen, 2022/T10/Cameron Tringale)
  • Clark (132nd start) and Hossler (159th start) are seeking their first PGA TOUR victory
  • Both have runner-up finishes on TOUR – Hossler (2018 Houston Open/P2, 2018 Travelers Championship/T2), Clark (2020 Butterfield Bermuda Championship/P2)

Sean O’Hair/Brandon Matthews (T1/-11)

Category (entering the week)Sean O’HairBrandon Matthews
Age40 (7/11/1982)28 (7/27/1994)
FedExCupNo. 146No. 200
OWGRNo. 427No. 365
Starts – wins – top-10s in PGA TOUR career408-4-4521-0-0
Starts – wins – top-10s on TOUR in 2022-238-0-016-0-0
Starts – wins – top-10s at the Zurich Classic9-0-0Debut appearance
  • Playing together as a team for the first time, share the opening-round lead following an 11-under 61
  • Matthews’ best finish in 21 TOUR starts is T35 at the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship
  • O’Hair, a four-time PGA TOUR winner, is seeking his first victory since the 2011 RBC Canadian Open

Miscellaneous Notes

  • and brother, Alex, open with a 10-under 62 in their tournament debut; the winner of last week’s RBC Heritage, Matt is seeking to become the first player to win back-to-back tournaments since Tony Finau at the 2022 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic; Alex is making his second career start on the PGA TOUR and first since missing the cut at the 2022 Valspar Championship
  • , Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell are one of six teams in the field made up of two players inside the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking
  • David Lipsky and Aaron Rai open with a 10-under 62; last year’s T4 represents their career-best finishes on the PGA TOUR (Lipsky also finished T4 at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii)
  • and Luke List post an opening-round 62; Norlander is making his 41st start since his last top-10 finish on TOUR (2021 Sanderson Farms Championship/T4), while List is making his 36th start since his last top 10 (2022 Farmers Insurance Open/won)
  • S.Y. Noh and 2018 John Deere Classic champion Michael Kim open with a 10-under 62
  • and Sam Burns (T14) record an 8-under 64; Horschel is the only player to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in both the individual (2013) and team format (with Scott Piercy in 2018)
  • One year after opening with the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 18-hole scoring record of 13-under 59, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele (T56) card an opening-round 5-under 67
  • Both captains for the 2023 Ryder Cup are in the field and are competing with one of their vice captains; for the United States, Zach Johnson is paired with Steve Stricker, while Luke Donald is competing with Eduardo Molinari; R1 scores – Donald/Molinari (64), Johnson/Stricker (66)
  • Zurich Ambassadors (bold): Sahith Theegala/Justin Suh (T8/-9), Billy Horschel/Sam Burns (T14/-8), Collin Morikawa/Max Homa (T43/-6)
  • Ryan Brehm withdrew prior to the round and was replaced by Derek Lamely, who turns in an 8-under 64 with teammate Mark Hubbard