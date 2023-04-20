Two late finishers, Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler, and Sean O’Hair and Brandon Matthews posted 11 under 61’s to grab the co-lead after round one of the Zurich Classic.

2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

(27th of 44 events in the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Regular Season)

Avondale, Louisiana April 20-23, 2023 Purse: $8,600,000/$1,242,700 to each winner

TPC Louisiana Par/Yards: 36-36—72/7,425 FedExCup points: 400 to each winner

First-Round Notes – Thursday, April 20, 2023

Weather: Mostly sunny. High of 81. Wind SSE 12-17 mph, with gusts to 22 mph.

Wyndham Clark/Beau Hossler (T1/-11)

Category (entering the week) Wyndham Clark Beau Hossler Age 29 (12/9/1993) 28 (3/16/1995) FedExCup No. 41 No. 88 OWGR No. 81 No. 139 Starts – wins – top-10s in PGA TOUR career 131-0-13 158-0-9 Starts – wins – top-10s on TOUR in 2022-23 16-0-4 16-0-0 Starts – wins – top-10s at the Zurich Classic 3-0-1 2-0-0

Playing together as a team for the first time, share the opening-round lead with Sean O’Hair/Brandon Matthews following an 11-under 61

Hossler missed the cut in both prior starts at the Zurich Classic (2021/Tom Hoge, 2022/Sahith Theegala)

Clark is making his fourth start at the Zurich Classic (2019/MC/D.J. Trahan, 2021/T17/Erik van Rooyen, 2022/T10/Cameron Tringale)

Clark (132 nd start) and Hossler (159 th start) are seeking their first PGA TOUR victory

start) and Hossler (159 start) are seeking their first PGA TOUR victory Both have runner-up finishes on TOUR – Hossler (2018 Houston Open/P2, 2018 Travelers Championship/T2), Clark (2020 Butterfield Bermuda Championship/P2)

Sean O’Hair/Brandon Matthews (T1/-11)

Category (entering the week) Sean O’Hair Brandon Matthews Age 40 (7/11/1982) 28 (7/27/1994) FedExCup No. 146 No. 200 OWGR No. 427 No. 365 Starts – wins – top-10s in PGA TOUR career 408-4-45 21-0-0 Starts – wins – top-10s on TOUR in 2022-23 8-0-0 16-0-0 Starts – wins – top-10s at the Zurich Classic 9-0-0 Debut appearance

Playing together as a team for the first time, share the opening-round lead following an 11-under 61

Matthews’ best finish in 21 TOUR starts is T35 at the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship

O’Hair, a four-time PGA TOUR winner, is seeking his first victory since the 2011 RBC Canadian Open

Miscellaneous Notes

Matt Fitzpatrick and brother, Alex, open with a 10-under 62 in their tournament debut; the winner of last week's RBC Heritage, Matt is seeking to become the first player to win back-to-back tournaments since Tony Finau at the 2022 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic; Alex is making his second career start on the PGA TOUR and first since missing the cut at the 2022 Valspar Championship

Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell are one of six teams in the field made up of two players inside the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking

David Lipsky and Aaron Rai open with a 10-under 62; last year's T4 represents their career-best finishes on the PGA TOUR (Lipsky also finished T4 at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii)

Henrik Norlander and Luke List post an opening-round 62; Norlander is making his 41st start since his last top-10 finish on TOUR (2021 Sanderson Farms Championship/T4), while List is making his 36th start since his last top 10 (2022 Farmers Insurance Open/won)

S.Y. Noh and 2018 John Deere Classic champion Michael Kim open with a 10-under 62

Billy Horschel and Sam Burns (T14) record an 8-under 64; Horschel is the only player to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in both the individual (2013) and team format (with Scott Piercy in 2018)

One year after opening with the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 18-hole scoring record of 13-under 59, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele (T56) card an opening-round 5-under 67

Both captains for the 2023 Ryder Cup are in the field and are competing with one of their vice captains; for the United States, Zach Johnson is paired with Steve Stricker, while Luke Donald is competing with Eduardo Molinari; R1 scores – Donald/Molinari (64), Johnson/Stricker (66)

Zurich Ambassadors (bold): Sahith Theegala/Justin Suh (T8/-9), Billy Horschel/Sam Burns (T14/-8), Collin Morikawa/Max Homa (T43/-6)

): /Justin Suh (T8/-9), /Sam Burns (T14/-8), /Max Homa (T43/-6) Ryan Brehm withdrew prior to the round and was replaced by Derek Lamely, who turns in an 8-under 64 with teammate Mark Hubbard