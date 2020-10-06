Late arrival: Tulane travels to Houston for Cougs latest football start, ever

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 19: Jalen McCleskey #1 of the Tulane Green Wave catches the ball for a touchdown as Gleson Sprewell #21 of the Houston Cougars and Gervarrius Owens #32 defend during the first half of a game at Yulman Stadium on September 19, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The University of Houston has yet to start a football season in October, until 2020.

Due to Covid-19, the Cougars will play host to the Green Wave Thursday night. Kickoff on ESPN is 6:30 pm.

Due to Covid-19, Houston lost games against Rice, Washington State, Memphis, and Baylor.

Tulane, 2-1, will be playing its fourth game. The Green Wave did not play Saturday. Running back Cam Carroll said Houston will be excited to play, and Tulane must match the Cougars intensity.

Carroll leads the FBS with 8 touchdowns, and is tied for the FBS lead in rushing scores with 7.

In 2019, Tulane rallied from 21 points down to defeat Houston, 38-31. Tulane has not won at Houston since 2002.

The Green Wave hopes to defeat Houston in consecutive games since the 2000 and 2002 seasons.

Houston is a 7 point favorite.