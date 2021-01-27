Late 3-pointer lifts Bonnabel over Country Day

METAIRIE, La. — The Bonnabel Bruins second matchup with a Division IV basketball team in as many weeks ends in dramatic fashion, again.

It was a battle of runs with the Bruins making an all-important push in the closing minutes of the game.

Down by 1 with 4 seconds to go in the game, Bonnabel’s Theo Johnson hit a clutch 3-pointer to extend the Bruin lead to 53-51.

That would be the final.

Country Day’s Xane Hunter finished with a game-high 17 points.

Bonnabel’s leading scorer on the night was Will Allen with 14 points.