Last word: Packers score 10 straight points in 4th, send Saints to second loss

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 27: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates his rushing touchdown against the New Orleans Saints with Elgton Jenkins #74 during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 27, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Last season, the Saints lost three games the entire season. They have already lost two.

Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes and for 283 yards, as the Packers moved to 3-0 with a 37-30 win over the Saints in the Superdome.

The Saints fell to 1-2, despite Drew Brees throwing three touchdown passes and for 288 yards.

The game was tied at 27 when the Saints made the crucial mistake of the game. Taysom Hill replaced Drew Brees at quarterback. Hill kept the football on a running play and was stripped by Za’Darius Smith of the Packers. Smith also recovered the fumble. It led to a 49 yard go-ahead field goal by Mason Crosby.

Green Bay punted once, in the second quarter.

The Saints tied the game with seconds left in the third quarter on a 52 yard catch and run by running back Alvin Kamara. Kamara had 139 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He also had 58 yards rushing.

The Saints play at Detroit next Sunday.