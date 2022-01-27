NEW ORLEANS — On Thursday, the USFL announces that Larry Fedora will lead the New Orleans Breakers.

Fedora was the head football coach at Southern Miss from 2008 to 2011, winning the Conference USA title in 2011.

Fedora left Hattiesburg to be the head coach at North Carolina from 2012-2018, where the Tar Heels had a runner-up finish in the 2015 ACC Championship game against Clemson.

Since his time at UNC, Fedora served as an analyst for the Texas Longhorns in 2019 and offensive coordinator for the Baylor Bears in 2020.

The New Orleans Breakers and USFL kick off their inaugural season in April.

Birmingham, Ala. will serve as the USFL headquarters this spring with all 8 franchises playing games at Protective Stadium.