NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In the opening night of the WGNO Baseball Classic, defending Division I champion Jesuit treated rudely by Lakeshore at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.

Jesuit was run-ruled in the sixth inning, after falling behind 11-1 to the Titans.

Jaden McCall kicked things off for Lakeshore with an RBI groundout which brings Eli Lirette home from third.

Lirette would go on to have three hits on the day.

Holden Hess recorded five strikeouts in the first four innings, but the wheels came off in the bottom of the fourth when Braeden Peterson hit a rocket down the left-field line to score pinch-runner Mason Geggenheimer.

The Titans would go on to finish the inning with five runs to take a 6-0 lead into the fifth.

Day 1 Results:

Hahnville 12, Brother Martin 6

St. Aug 3, Rummel 9

Riverside 1, Shaw 9

Lakeshore 11, Jesuit 1

Newman 0, Chalmette 4