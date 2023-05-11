SULPHUR, La. (WGNO) — No. 8 Lakeshore defeated No. 4 Eunice, 8-3 in the Division II non-select semi-finals Thursday at McMurry Park in Sulphur.

The Titans came out of the gates swinging, scoring all 8 runs in the first two innings of play. Lakeshore would finish the contest with 7 hits.

Defensively, Lakeshore ace Dominick Letort held the Eunice bats in check, recording 12 strikeouts while allowing just 4 hits.

Lakeshore has made the semi-finals two years in a row, falling to eventual Class 4A state champion, South Terrebonne, last year in Sulphur. Today’s semi-final win clinches the program’s first state championship game appearance in program history.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling. I think finally getting over that hump, now we can just go play baseball and say we got there, and just go play baseball and take care of business,” says Lakeshore head baseball coach Boomer Nunez.

The Titans will face the 7-seed, Iowa, Saturday at 2 p.m. for the Division II non-select state title.