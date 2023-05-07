MANDEVILLE, La. — After dropping game 1 to top-seeded Lutcher, Lakeshore leaned on their maturity to sweep their Friday doubleheader with the Bulldogs and punch their ticket to the Division II non-select semi-finals.

The two wins on Friday marked the 4th elimination game victory for the Titans this postseason, with the team overcoming game one loss in series victories against No. 9 Iota, and now No. 1 Lutcher.

“Lutcher is a great team, great program, defending state champions last year and we dropped game 1 to one of the best pitchers that we’ve seen all year and they had the same, same look. We got back to the hotel and they’re like, ‘Coach, we’re fine.’ Again, it makes my job easier when they look at you like that and said, ‘Coach, we’re good.’ I don’t have to worry about pressure and stress and all that,” says Lakeshore head baseball coach Boomer Nunez.

The Titans outscored Lutcher, 20-3 in games two and three behind an offensive outburst and what head coach Boomer Nunez calls an experienced pitching staff.

Now, the Titans are headed to Sulphur for the second year in a row with a talented club that consists of 12 seniors that were in Sulphur last year when Lakeshore fell to eventual Class 4A state champion, South Terrebonne.

“We’re battle-tested. Our schedule this year, I really thought I was doing them an injustice of how we scheduled. We scheduled a hard, tough schedule, but we’re battle tested. We’re mature. The experience of getting that last year is going to help us. We’re not satisfied just getting there this year. We have a goal of going beyond that,” says Nunez.

Lakeshore’s road to the Division II non-select state championship trophy continues Thursday with a matchup against No. 4 Eunice in the semi-finals.

The Titans’ third semi-finals appearance in program history.