HAMMOND, La. — John Curtis’ chances at a 7th consecutive state title diminished Saturday with a 52-46 loss to Lafayette in the Division I Select state championship game.

The Patriots were down by double-digits in the first half courtesy of a cold shooting stretch where Curtis shot just 19.4% (6-31) from the field. Sophomore Imani Daniel had 15 of the Patriots’ 20 first-half points.

John Curtis would scratch and claw their way back to tie the game at 35 with 6:49 left in regulation, but Lafayette used a championship effort to create separation in the final frame.

Lafayette would hold Curtis to 27.9% shooting (17-61) and force 21 turnovers in the win.

South Alabama commit, Chrysta Narcisse, led the Lady Lions with 26 points and 15 rebounds. She was named Most Outstanding Player.

Kira Johnson followed with 11 points and 13 boards while Dalaya Blackwell added 8 points in the win.

Imani Daniel led the Patriots with a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double. Senior Jania Holmes followed with 12 points and 6 rebounds of her own.

JohnCurtis had won 6 state championships in a row, an impressive streak that came to an end Saturday at the University Center.

“Being that this is my first year at John Curtis Christian, I want this to be the last time I feel like this. It hurts to get this far and then lose, it really hurts. We are all winners and we don’t want this feeling again. It’s not going to happen. It’s not going to happen. So, we’re going to hold on to this feeling. We’re going to evaluate ourselves and we’re going to come back and this is never going to happen again,” says John Curtis head basketball coach Alendra Brown.

The Patriots graduate just one senior from their 2023 state runner-up team.