NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Loyola Wolfpack women’s basketball team fought to the final seconds but lost a heartbreaker to John Brown (JBU), 68-65, in the first round of the NAIA National Championship on Tuesday night in The Den.

Seniors Taylor Thomas and Sandra Cannady did everything they could, scoring a combined 40 points, together shooting over fifty percent, and making six threes.

The Wolfpack trailed, 33-21, at halftime as John Brown’s Tarrah Stephens and Graci Harris each scored 6 points and went a perfect 3-for-3 from the field. John Brown held Loyola to nine points in the second quarter (20-9).

Starting the fourth quarter, Thomas hit back-to-back threes that cut the lead to six. Moments later, Thomas drained another to cut the lead to 61-58 with five minutes remaining. Cannady then hit a long two to make the score 61-60 with four minutes on the clock.

Fifth-year senior Tay Cannon made some clutch shots in the final minutes including a crucial jumper that cut the lead to two, 67-65, with 19 seconds left. JBU held on in the end.

Loyola outscored John Brown in the third quarter, 22-19, and in the fourth, 22-16.