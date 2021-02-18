Lady Wave roll past Fontainebleau in opening round of Class 5A playoffs

PONCHATOULA, La. – A week after the Ponchatoula Lady Wave defeated the Fontainebleau Bulldogs to claim their first undefeated regular season in program history, the two teams meet again as the No. 1 and No. 32 seeds in the Class 5A playoffs.

Different week, similar result.

The Lady Wave defeated the Bulldogs Thursday night, 66-34 to advance to the Regional round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Ponchatoula Senior, Amoura Graves, sat out the last contest as she recovered from an injury and made her presence felt in her return to the court.

Graves poured in a game-high 20 points. Jaylee Womack finished with 15 points.

For the Fontainebleau Bulldogs, Leticia Silvan finished with a team-high 14 points.

The Ponchatoula Lady Wave now awaits the winner of Pineville and Ouachita Parish.

