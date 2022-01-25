Lady Patriots topple Mt. Carmel, 37-26

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Girl’s District 9-5A hoops on Monday night featured John Curtis at Mount Carmel.

The Cubs started the game hot, let by senior Taylor Haggard with a 3-pointer from the corner to give Mt. Carmel a 6-2 lead.

On the very next play, Terrin Coffil answered with a wing-3 of her own to cut the lead to one.

The second half started with a 9-4 Curtis run, but Mt. Carmel ended it with this layup by Reagan Guilmino to cuts the lead to nine.



However, Curtis was operating with a different gear in the second half. Coffil with a nice touch on a jumper, followed by a steal and layup. She ended the night with 18 points as the Lady Patriots win, 37-26.



