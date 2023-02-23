NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The John Curtis girls basketball team is now one win away from seven straight title appearances and two away from seven straight state championships.

The 1-seeded Lady Patriots cruised past Liberty, 85-59, at John Christian Lower School gymnasium on Thursday night.

Watch full highlights in the WGNO Media Player above…

Their next stop is the University Center in Hammond for the LHSAA Division 1 Select semifinal game where they will face No. 4 Scotlandville, who won by the exact same margin as the Patriots in its 26-point win over Ben Franklin.

Follow us on social media! Facebook Twitter Instagram TikTok WGNO Sports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports Friday Night Football @FNFwgno @FNFwgno