HAMMOND, La. — The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team pulled off a, 67-50, win, sweeping McNeese in regular season.



SLU (18-9, 13-4 SLC) is still in first place tied with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with a 13-4 Southland Conference record.



Alexius Horne led the Lady Lions with 14 points, Natalie Kelly led with 17 total rebounds and five blocks. Jen Pierre led with four assists.



The first quarter proved to be physical as both teams would finish the quarter a point away from being tied. McNeese would outscore Southeastern 17-16 in the first quarter as the Cowgirls would control a part of the first quarter but turned the ball over eight times, allowing SLU to catch up before the end of the quarter.



The Lady Lions tied with McNeese four times during the second quarter, with a 5-of-14 field goal completion, going into halftime trailing, 53-41.



The Lady Lions woke up after coming back to the court for the third quarter, shooting 40 percent from the three and 44 percent from the floor and going 4-for-4 on free throws. Southeastern outscored the Cowgirls 22-12, regaining the lead and would hold on to the lead all the way through to the fourth. SLU would only allow one field goal from McNeese, with most of their points coming from the free throw line.



The fourth quarter, SLU would continue to grow the lead, scoring 16 points. Jaylen Huderson , a senior who was honored prior to the game, scored the layup that put the game away, allowing the Lady Lions to win, 67-50.



The Lady lions will face off against HCU in the last regular season contest Wednesday March 1 at 5 p.m.

