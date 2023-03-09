LAKE CHARLES, La. (WGNO) — The Southeastern Lady Lions outscored Lamar 26-11 in the third quarter to overcome a nine-point halftime deficit and win the Southland Conference Tournament in Lake Charles, La., on Thursday.

With the 66-57 victory over the No. 3 Cardinals, the top-seeded Lady Lions earned Southeastern its first-ever automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Taylor Bell capped a 9-0 run with a long-range jumper to tie the game at 42 with 3:40 to play in the third. Then Bell hit a 3-pointer with 2 minutes remaining in the quarter to give the Southland regular-season champions the lead, 48-47.

Southeastern’s Hailey Giaratano was named tournament MVP.