La Tech plays for 1st time since Halloween, tops North Texas

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana women's basketball team announced the removal of two games from its non-conference schedule due to COVID-19 protocols on Friday. Southeastern recently added a Dec. 6 contest at Tulane. That game, along with SLU's Dec. 8 non-conference game at Southland Conference foe Stephen F. Austin, has been canceled. With the Lady Lions already down several players due to injury, a positive COVID-19 test within the program combined with several other student-athletes being placed into quarantine due to contract tracing, left Southeastern without an adequate roster for the canceled contests. Up NextSoutheastern will return to the court on Saturday, Dec. 12, hosting UL Lafayette at 1 p.m. in the University Center. The game will air on ESPN+ and will also be broadcast live in the Hammond area on KSLU-FM (90.9), online at www.LionSports.net/listenlive and via the TuneIn Radio and Lions Gameday Experience apps. Kacey Bradford and Bryana Langford will be the Spotlight Players of the Game for the contest versus the Ragin' Cajuns. The first 100 fans will receive trading cards featuring the pair of SLU newcomers, courtesy of PRIDE. In addition, Southeastern Athletics Marketing and Promotions will host "Holly Jolly Hoops" in conjunction with the SLU-UL Lafayette contest. The first 100 fans will receive a SLU Christmas ornament to show off their Lion pride on their tree. TICKETSFor ticket information, please contact the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office at (985) 549-5466 or visit www.LionSports.net/tickets. Southeastern is implementing mobile ticketing as the primary source for securing tickets for the 2020-21 season. All tickets will be available via e-mail or text message in a PDF format for fans to download on their phone or print at home. Tickets can also be downloaded to Apple Wallet. SOCIAL MEDIAFor more information on Southeastern Women's Basketball, follow @LionUpWBB on Twitter, like /SoutheasternWBB on Facebook and subscribe to the SLUathletics YouTube channel. CLEAR BAG POLICYSoutheastern Athletics has instituted a clear bag policy for all ticketed events, effective with the start of football season. For more information on the clear bag policy, visit www.LionSports.net/clear.

{Courtesy: lionsports.net}