LA Tech AD addresses Conference USA, Sun Belt merger rumors

RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech Athletic Director, Tommy McClelland, spoke with North Louisiana media outlets Thursday afternoon regarding student-athletes return to campus, plans to resume summer activities and rumors surrounding a possible merger between Conference USA and the Sun Belt.

McClelland say there has been no conversation on possible merger.

“Well, let me just be very frank and very direct, there is no conversation at Conference USA, nor is there any interest. And I think that’s about how direct I can be,” says McClelland.

“With that, I think if I were in Lafayette’s position. I’ll be trying to figure out a way to move up to a level like Conference USA. And so, you know, congratulations on that conversation. But I think for us. You know, you know, you’ve got to understand, if we were if we all of a sudden decided there was going to be a membership expansion in Conference USA. I think that would be numerous individuals from that lead that would be interested in joining and paying a premium that we all paid to be in this league.”

“I think there would be individuals that would be interested in that if their league expanded and I don’t think there would be anybody in our league that would be interested in that. So I think that’s the litmus test on the merger.”