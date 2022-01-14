Kyren Lacy announces decision to transfer to LSU

Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver Kyren Lacy (2) celebrates a touchdown against Louisiana-Monroe in the first half an NCAA college football game in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Former Thibodaux Wide Receiver Kyren Lacy was one of seven Louisiana Ragin Cajuns that entered the transfer portal after Billy Napier’s decision to take the head coaching position at Florida.

After days in the transfer portal, Lacy announced on Friday that he will be continuing his college football career at LSU.

I Got to comfortable!!! It’s time to take this up a notch!! Why not do it in Da Boot!!💜💛🐅#GeauxTigers!!! @G_Sportz pic.twitter.com/WvItPZ2ExU — Kyren Lacy (@alltimegreattt) January 14, 2022

Lacy finished his sophomore season at UL with 304 yards receiving and a team-high 6 touchdowns.

Lacy accounted for 668 yards receiving and 10 total touchdowns in his two years in Lafayette.

The 6’3, 212-pound receiver brings experience and explosive play-making ability to a wide receiver room also depleted because of recent transfers.