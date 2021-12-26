Kwon Alexander reportedly becomes 21st Saints player added to Reserve/Covid-19 list

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 21: Demario Davis #56 and Kwon Alexander #5 of the New Orleans Saints celebrate against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — Hours after the New Orleans Saints announced 5 additions to the Reserve/Covid-19 list, reports surface that linebacker Kwon Alexander was also placed on the list and will miss Monday’s game against Miami.

Analysis: Now down 21 players due to COVID-19, #Saints can still win Monday night https://t.co/qqIBfIte3J — Crescent City Sports (@CCSdaily) December 27, 2021

Alexander becomes the 21st New Orleans Saints player added to the list:

Deonte Harris and practice squad members Malcolm Roach, Jerald Perkins, and KeiVarae Russell were added to the list earlier today along with Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi.

Rizzi is the 4th coach added to the Reserve/Covid-19 list.